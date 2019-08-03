1xBet Strikes Deal with FC Barcelona as Global Partner

This new partnership is in line with FC Barcelona’s strategy to continue its global expansion and, at the same time, highlights the importance of having strategic partners in various categories to assist with maintaining the dominant position both inside the football stadium and when it comes to marketing and sports sponsorships. Following this deal, the club and 1xBet are set to collaborate on various matters, including but not limited to gaining access to players for marketing campaigns and other promotional materials. 1xBet is an established global betting and technology entity with a background of over 12 years in the industry and a presence in Europe, Latin America and Asia. The sportsbook has perfected partnership deals with major stakeholders such as the Italian Serie A, LaLiga and Tottenham Hotspur, among many others. Both partners’ brands have huge potential, so the new partnership is sure to be a success. Josep Pont, FC Barcelona board member and head of the Commercial Area, said, “We are sure that this deal with 1xBet will help us to continue to grow both on and off the field. This deal cements our global expansion strategy and we are sure that it will help us to connect with more sports fans all across the globe.” 1xBet spokesman Alex Sommers commented, “We are extremely pleased about entering into an agreement with one of the best clubs in the world. We are convinced that 1xBet has plenty to offer to all FC Barcelona fans. We forecast that the collaboration between two world-class brands will be fruitful for both parties. Barcelona’s slogan is “More than a club” so, over the course of the next 5 years, we intend to prove to fans that 1xBet is also more than a bookmaker.” More on 1xBet 1xBet is considered to be one of the most successful and rapidly developing sportsbooks in the industry, its offices across Europe, Latin America and Asia employing more than 5,000 specialists. Alongside an outstanding portfolio of betting markets with both live and pre-match odds, 1xBet also provides a very diverse selection of online casino games such as slots, table games and live dealer services. This makes 1xBet one of the most appealing companies in terms of entertainment choices. Always putting technology and innovation first, the betting company has over 250 payment options available to their customers, catering for punters all across the world. Furthermore, its player-oriented philosophy is underlined by the 24/7 customer support offered in over 30 languages.