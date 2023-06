Edouard Mendy annoncé à Al Ahli en Arabie Saoudite pour 3 ans

🚨🇸🇦 Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026.



Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. 🔵 #CFC



Here we go soon! pic.twitter.com/qIdSEP2eGq

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023