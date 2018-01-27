Les Résultats et le Programme du week-end des 5 grands Championnats Européen

VENDREDI 26 JANVIER 2018
(19h30) Francfort (2-0) Mönchengladbach
(19h45) Dijon (2-1) Rennes
(19h 55) Yeovil (D4) (0-4) Manchester United
(20h00) Bilbao (1-1) Eibar
SAMEDI 27 JANVIER 2018
(12h00) Deportivo La Corogne – Levante
(12h30) Peterborough(D3)- Leicester
(14h30) Dortmund - Fribourg
(14h30) Leipzig - Hambourg
(14h30) Cologne - Augsbourg
(14h30) Munich - Hoffenheim
(14h30) Stuttgart – Schalke
(15h00) Southampton- Watford
(15h00) Middlesbrough – Brighton
(15h00) Huddersfield- Birmingham
(15h00) Notts County (D4)- Swansea
(15h00) Wigan (D3)- West Ham
(15h15) Valence - Real Madrid
(16h00) Paris SG – Montpellier
(16h00) Newport County (D4)-Tottenham
(17h00) Sassuolo – Atalanta
(17h30) Brême - Berlin
(17h30) Malaga – Gérone
(19h00) Angers - Amiens
(19h00) Metz - Nice
(19h00) Saint-Etienne - Caen
(19h00) Toulouse - Troyes
(19h00) Guingamp - Nantes
(19h45) Villarreal - Real Sociedad
(19h45) Chievo Vérone – Juventus
(19h45) Liverpool – West Bromwich
DIMANCHE 28 JANVIER 2018
(11h00) Leganés - Espanyol Barcelone
(11h00) Spal – Inter Milan
(14h00) Corotone – Cagliari
(14h00) Fiorentina – Hellas Vérone
(14h00) Genoa – Udinese
(14h00) Naples – Bologne
(14h00) Torino – Benevento
(13h00) Lille – Strasbourg
(13h30) Chelsea – Newcastle
(14h30) Leverkusen - Mayence
(15h15) Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas
(16h00) Bordeaux – Lyon
(16h00) Cardiff – Manchester City
(17h00) Hanovre – Wolfsburg
(17h00) AC Milan – Lazio Rome
(17h30) Séville FC – Getafe
(19h45) FC Barcelone – Alavés
(19h45) AS Rome – Sampdoria Gênes
(20h00) Marseille - Monaco
LUNDI 29 JANVIER 2018
(2Oh00) Celta Vigo - Betis Séville
