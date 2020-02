États-Unis: Trump devrait être acquitté ce mercredi à son procès en destitution

Washington Dems have spent the last 3 years trying to overturn the last election – and we will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the NEXT ELECTION. Together, we are going to win back the House, we are going to hold the Senate, & we are going to keep the White House! pic.twitter.com/VshQceiwUA

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020