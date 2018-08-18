PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
Urgent: Kofi Annan est décédé

L’ancien secrétaire général des Nations unies et lauréat du Prix Nobel de la paix, Kofi Annan, est décédé ce samedi 18 août, des suites d’une « courte maladie », selon des proches.



Salif SAKHANOKHO

Samedi 18 Août 2018 - 12:00



