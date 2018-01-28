Les Résultats du week-end des 5 grands Championnats Européen



DIMANCHE 28 JANVIER 2018

(11h00)  Leganés    (3-2)  Espanyol Barcelone
(11h00)  Spal    (1-1)  Inter Milan
(14h00)  Corotone   (1-1)  Cagliari 
(14h00)  Fiorentina (1-4)  Hellas Vérone 
(14h00)  Genoa    (0-1)  Udinese 
(14h00)  Naples   (3-1)  Bologne
(14h00)  Torino  (3-0)  Benevento 
(13h00)  Lille   (1-1) Strasbourg  
(13h30)  Chelsea (3-0) Newcastle
(14h30)  Leverkusen (2-0) Mayence 
(15h15)  Atletico Madrid (2-0) Las Palmas
(16h00)  Bordeaux (3-1) Lyon 
(16h00)  Cardiff (0-2) Manchester City 
(17h00)  Hanovre (0-1) Wolfsburg 
(17h00)  AC Milan (2-1) Lazio Rome 
 (17h30) Séville FC (1-1) Getafe 
(19h45)  FC Barcelone (2-1) Alavés
(19h45)  AS Rome (0-1) Sampdoria Gênes 
(20h00) Marseille (2-2) Monaco
LUNDI 29 JANVIER 2018
(2Oh00) Celta Vigo - Betis Séville


VENDREDI 26 JANVIER 2018
(19h30)  Francfort     (2-0)  Mönchengladbach
(19h45)  Dijon           (2-1)  Rennes
(19h 55) Yeovil (D4)  (0-4)  Manchester United
(20h00)   Bilbao        (1-1)   Eibar
SAMEDI 27 JANVIER 2018
(12h00)  Deportivo La Corogne (2-2) Levante
(12h30)  Peterborough(D3)        (1-5) Leicester
(14h30)  Dortmund (2-2) Fribourg
(14h30)  Leipzig (1-1) Hambourg
(14h30)  Cologne (1-1) Augsbourg
(14h30)  Munich (5-1) Hoffenheim
(14h30)  Stuttgart (0-2) Schalke
(15h00)  Southampton (1-0)  Watford
(15h00)  Middlesbrough (0-1) Brighton
(15h00)  Huddersfield-(1-1) Birmingham
(15h00)  Notts County (D4) (1-1) Swansea
(15h00)  Wigan (D3) (2-0) West Ham
(15h15)  Valence (1-4) Real Madrid
(16h00)  Paris SG (4-0) Montpellier 
(16h00)  Newport County (D4) (1-1) Tottenham
(17h00)  Sassuolo (0-3) Atalanta
(17h30)  Brême (0-0) Berlin 
(17h30)  Malaga (0-0) Gérone 
 (19h00)  Angers (1-0) Amiens
(19h00)  Metz (2-1) Nice
(19h00)  Saint-Etienne (2-1) Caen
(19h00)  Toulouse (1-0) Troyes
(19h00)  Guingamp (0-3) Nantes
(19h45) Villarreal (4-2) Real Sociedad
(19h45) Chievo Vérone (0-2)  Juventus
(19h45) Liverpool (2-3) West Bromwich

 


Assane Walo Gueye (Stagiaire)

Dimanche 28 Janvier 2018 - 21:57



