Les Résultats du week-end des 5 grands Championnats Européen

DIMANCHE 28 JANVIER 2018
(11h00) Leganés (3-2) Espanyol Barcelone
(11h00) Spal (1-1) Inter Milan
(14h00) Corotone (1-1) Cagliari
(14h00) Fiorentina (1-4) Hellas Vérone
(14h00) Genoa (0-1) Udinese
(14h00) Naples (3-1) Bologne
(14h00) Torino (3-0) Benevento
(13h00) Lille (1-1) Strasbourg
(13h30) Chelsea (3-0) Newcastle
(14h30) Leverkusen (2-0) Mayence
(15h15) Atletico Madrid (2-0) Las Palmas
(16h00) Bordeaux (3-1) Lyon
(16h00) Cardiff (0-2) Manchester City
(17h00) Hanovre (0-1) Wolfsburg
(17h00) AC Milan (2-1) Lazio Rome
(17h30) Séville FC (1-1) Getafe
(19h45) FC Barcelone (2-1) Alavés
(19h45) AS Rome (0-1) Sampdoria Gênes
(20h00) Marseille (2-2) Monaco
LUNDI 29 JANVIER 2018
(2Oh00) Celta Vigo - Betis Séville
VENDREDI 26 JANVIER 2018
(19h30) Francfort (2-0) Mönchengladbach
(19h45) Dijon (2-1) Rennes
(19h 55) Yeovil (D4) (0-4) Manchester United
(20h00) Bilbao (1-1) Eibar
SAMEDI 27 JANVIER 2018
(12h00) Deportivo La Corogne (2-2) Levante
(12h30) Peterborough(D3) (1-5) Leicester
(14h30) Dortmund (2-2) Fribourg
(14h30) Leipzig (1-1) Hambourg
(14h30) Cologne (1-1) Augsbourg
(14h30) Munich (5-1) Hoffenheim
(14h30) Stuttgart (0-2) Schalke
(15h00) Southampton (1-0) Watford
(15h00) Middlesbrough (0-1) Brighton
(15h00) Huddersfield-(1-1) Birmingham
(15h00) Notts County (D4) (1-1) Swansea
(15h00) Wigan (D3) (2-0) West Ham
(15h15) Valence (1-4) Real Madrid
(16h00) Paris SG (4-0) Montpellier
(16h00) Newport County (D4) (1-1) Tottenham
(17h00) Sassuolo (0-3) Atalanta
(17h30) Brême (0-0) Berlin
(17h30) Malaga (0-0) Gérone
(19h00) Angers (1-0) Amiens
(19h00) Metz (2-1) Nice
(19h00) Saint-Etienne (2-1) Caen
(19h00) Toulouse (1-0) Troyes
(19h00) Guingamp (0-3) Nantes
(19h45) Villarreal (4-2) Real Sociedad
(19h45) Chievo Vérone (0-2) Juventus
(19h45) Liverpool (2-3) West Bromwich
