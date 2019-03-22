Connectez-vous S'inscrire
PRESSAFRIK.COM
CAN 2019 : Voici le programme de la dernière journée des éliminatoires

La sixième et dernière journée des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 est au programme à partir de vendredi 22 mars au dimanche 24 mars , la première à 24 équipes, qui aura lieu du 21 juin au 19 juillet prochains en Egypte. Voici le programme complet pour ces trois jours.



Le programme de la 6e journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2019 (horaires en temps universel ; pour la France, ajoutez une heure)
Vendredi 22 mars
13h, Malawi-Maroc, à Blantyre (groupe B) 
15h, Nigeria-Seychelles, à Asaba (groupe E) 
17h, Botswana-Angola, à Francistown (groupe I) 
17h, Burkina Faso-Mauritanie, à Ouagadougou (groupe I) 
17h, Soudan-Guinée équatoriale, à Omdurman (groupe A) 
18h15, Tunisie-Eswatini, à Radès (groupe J) 
19h45, Algérie-Gambie, à Blida (groupe D)

 
Samedi 23 mars
13h, Burundi-Gabon, à Bujumbura (groupe C) 
15h, Cameroun-Comores, à Yaoundé (groupe B) 
15h30, Niger-Egypte, à Niamey (groupe J) 
16h30, Guinée-Bissau-Mozambique, Bissau (groupe K) 
16h30, Zambie-Namibie, à Lusaka (groupe K) 
17h, Côte d’Ivoire-Rwanda, à Abidjan (groupe H) 
18h, Ghana-Kenya, à Accra (groupe F) 
19h, Mali-Soudan du Sud, à Bamako (groupe C) 
19h, Sénégal-Madagascar, à Thiès (groupe A)

Dimanche 24 mars
13h, RD Congo-Liberia, à Kinshasa (groupe G) 
13h, Zimbabwe-Congo, à Harare (groupe G) 
14h, Centrafrique-Guinée, à Bangui (groupe H) 
15h, Bénin-Togo, à Cotonou (groupe D) 
15h, Cap-Vert-Lesotho, à Praia (groupe L) 
15h, Tanzanie-Ouganda, à Dar es Salaam (groupe L) 
17h, Libye-Afrique du Sud, à Sfax (Tunisie) (groupe E)
Fana CiSSE

Vendredi 22 Mars 2019 - 10:01



