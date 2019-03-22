CAN 2019 : Voici le programme de la dernière journée des éliminatoires

Le programme de la 6e journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2019 (horaires en temps universel ; pour la France, ajoutez une heure)
Vendredi 22 mars
13h, Malawi-Maroc, à Blantyre (groupe B)
15h, Nigeria-Seychelles, à Asaba (groupe E)
17h, Botswana-Angola, à Francistown (groupe I)
17h, Burkina Faso-Mauritanie, à Ouagadougou (groupe I)
17h, Soudan-Guinée équatoriale, à Omdurman (groupe A)
18h15, Tunisie-Eswatini, à Radès (groupe J)
19h45, Algérie-Gambie, à Blida (groupe D)
Samedi 23 mars
13h, Burundi-Gabon, à Bujumbura (groupe C)
15h, Cameroun-Comores, à Yaoundé (groupe B)
15h30, Niger-Egypte, à Niamey (groupe J)
16h30, Guinée-Bissau-Mozambique, Bissau (groupe K)
16h30, Zambie-Namibie, à Lusaka (groupe K)
17h, Côte d’Ivoire-Rwanda, à Abidjan (groupe H)
18h, Ghana-Kenya, à Accra (groupe F)
19h, Mali-Soudan du Sud, à Bamako (groupe C)
19h, Sénégal-Madagascar, à Thiès (groupe A)
Dimanche 24 mars
13h, RD Congo-Liberia, à Kinshasa (groupe G)
13h, Zimbabwe-Congo, à Harare (groupe G)
14h, Centrafrique-Guinée, à Bangui (groupe H)
15h, Bénin-Togo, à Cotonou (groupe D)
15h, Cap-Vert-Lesotho, à Praia (groupe L)
15h, Tanzanie-Ouganda, à Dar es Salaam (groupe L)
17h, Libye-Afrique du Sud, à Sfax (Tunisie) (groupe E)
