CAN 2019 : Voici le programme de la dernière journée des éliminatoires

Le programme de la 6e journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2019 (horaires en temps universel ; pour la France, ajoutez une heure)

Vendredi 22 mars

13h, Malawi-Maroc, à Blantyre (groupe B)

15h, Nigeria-Seychelles, à Asaba (groupe E)

17h, Botswana-Angola, à Francistown (groupe I)

17h, Burkina Faso-Mauritanie, à Ouagadougou (groupe I)

17h, Soudan-Guinée équatoriale, à Omdurman (groupe A)

18h15, Tunisie-Eswatini, à Radès (groupe J)

19h45, Algérie-Gambie, à Blida (groupe D)





Samedi 23 mars

13h, Burundi-Gabon, à Bujumbura (groupe C)

15h, Cameroun-Comores, à Yaoundé (groupe B)

15h30, Niger-Egypte, à Niamey (groupe J)

16h30, Guinée-Bissau-Mozambique, Bissau (groupe K)

16h30, Zambie-Namibie, à Lusaka (groupe K)

17h, Côte d’Ivoire-Rwanda, à Abidjan (groupe H)

18h, Ghana-Kenya, à Accra (groupe F)

19h, Mali-Soudan du Sud, à Bamako (groupe C)

19h, Sénégal-Madagascar, à Thiès (groupe A)



Dimanche 24 mars

13h, RD Congo-Liberia, à Kinshasa (groupe G)

13h, Zimbabwe-Congo, à Harare (groupe G)

14h, Centrafrique-Guinée, à Bangui (groupe H)

15h, Bénin-Togo, à Cotonou (groupe D)

15h, Cap-Vert-Lesotho, à Praia (groupe L)

15h, Tanzanie-Ouganda, à Dar es Salaam (groupe L)

17h, Libye-Afrique du Sud, à Sfax (Tunisie) (groupe E)