Sadio Mané va se marier avec une tunisienne

According to @RadioMosaiqueFM @LFC Sadio Mane will marry a Tunisian in Sousse, January 5th, 2018.

His agent has filed a request to the Municipality of Sousse asking for a gala to take place in Sousse Olympic Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HFFvH8Qjz2

— Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) 20 décembre 2018