PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
CAN 2025 : la liste des « Lions », Habib Diarra et Lamine Camara appelés, Mamadou Lamine Camara et Rassoul Ndiaye écartés
Le sélectionneur national, Pape Thiaw, a dévoilé ce samedi 13 décembre la liste des 28 « Lions » retenus pour la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations Maroc 2025. Cette sélection reprend quasiment la même composition que lors des deux derniers matchs amicaux. On note notamment le retour d’Habib Diarra et de Krépin Diatta, tandis que Mamadou Lamine Camara, de la RS Berkane, et Rassoul Ndiaye ne figurent pas dans la liste.
 

La liste des 28 "Lions"


Gardiens (3) : Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli/ARS), Mory Diaw (Le Havre/FRA), Yehvann Diouf (Nice/FRA)
 
Défenseurs (9): Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal/ARS), Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon/FRA), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haïfa/ISR), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg/FRA), Antoine Mendy (Nice/FRA), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray/TUR), EI Hadj Malick Diouf (West Ham/ANG), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht/BEL), Krépin Diatta (Monaco/ France)
 
Milieux de terrain (6): Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham/ANG), Pape Alassane Guèye (Villarreal/ESP), Idrissa Gana Guèye (Everton/ANG), Habib Diarra ( Sunderland/ ANG), Lamine Camara (Monaco/France)
 
Attaquants (10): Sadio Mané (Al Nassr/ARS), Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace/ANG), Chérif Ndiaye (Samsunspor/TUR), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton/ANG), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich/ALL), Boulaye Dia (Lazio Rome/ITA), Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly (FC Metz/FRA), Habib Diallo (Metz/FRA), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG/FRA), Assane Diao (Côme/ITA)
Moussa Ndongo

Samedi 13 Décembre 2025 - 12:47


