Football: Iliman Ndiaye suivi de près par de nombreux clubs

Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. 🇸🇳 #Transfers
Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well informed too. pic.twitter.com/Q2CXLRg6z6
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2023
Autres articles
-
Bundesliga: le cas Sadio Mané engendre des crispations au Bayern Munich
-
Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo fait encore polémique
-
Gavi a tranché pour son avenir, Manchester United passe à l’attaque pour Kane
-
Bayern Munich : Lucas Hernadez accusé d'adultère par son épouse
-
PSG : nouvelles révélations sur le voyage remarqué de Lionel Messi à Barcelone