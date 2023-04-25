Réseau social
Connectez-vous S'inscrire
PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)

Football: Iliman Ndiaye suivi de près par de nombreux clubs

L’attaquant sénégalais de Sheffield United (D2 anglais), Iliman Ndiaye est suivi de près. Selon le journaliste Fabrizio Romano, de nombreux clubs suivent ses progrès et son talent. Iliman devrait faire un grand pas cet été. Everton s'intéresse à lui, les clubs italiens sont bien informés aussi.




Salif SAKHANOKHO

Mardi 25 Avril 2023 - 11:07


div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails">

Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter