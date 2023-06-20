Golden Boy 2023 : la liste des 100 candidats dévoilée

Comme chaque année, le quotidien italien Tuttosport remet le Golden Boy, titre récompensant le meilleur jeune évoluant en Europe. Voici la liste des nommés pour l’édition 2023, avec quatorze joueurs français.



La course à la succession de Gavi (18 ans, FC Barcelone) est officiellement ouverte. Tuttosport vient en effet de dévoiler la liste de 100 nommés pour le titre de Golden Boy 2022, trophée récompensant le meilleur joueur de moins de 21 ans évoluant en Europe. Tous les 15 du mois, cette liste sera réduite de 20 unités et régulièrement mise à jour pour déterminer, en octobre, les 20 finalistes.



Pour cette édition 2023, le classement comporte une belle sélection de joueurs jouant à tous les postes. Parmi les noms représentés, la France arrive en tête avec 14 joueurs nommés dans la liste, suivie du Danemark (10), de l’Angleterre (8), de l’Allemagne, de la Belgique et de l’Argentine (5). Le championnat qui compte le plus de joueurs est la Premier League (13), devant la Ligue 1 (10) et la Bundesliga (9) : au total, 22 championnats nationaux sont représentés parmi les 25 premiers du classement de l’UEFA.



Parmi nos joueurs français, on retrouve donc dans cette liste Désiré Doué (Stade Rennais), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad), Habib Diarra (Strasbourg), Isaak Touré (Olympique de Marseille), Elye Wahi (Montpellier), Saël Kumbedi (Olympique Lyonnais), Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes), El Chadaille Bitshiabu (PSG), Andy Diouf (Rennes, prêté à Bâle), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich), Ismaël Doukouré (Strasbourg), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais) et Lucas Gourna-Douath (RB Salzbourg).



Mais les favoris pour remporter ce trophée sont étrangers et Gavi (FC Barcelone), déjà lauréat l’an dernier, est toujours en lice pour remporter ce prix deux fois de suite. Florian Wirtz (Allemagne, Bayer Leverkusen), Xavi Simons (Pays-Bas, PSV Eindhoven), Alejandro Balde (Espagne, FC Barcelone), Antonio Silva (Portugal, SL Benfica), Jude Bellingham (Angleterre, Real Madrid) et Jamal Musiala (Allemagne, Bayern Munich) sont également les grands favoris.



Les 100 nommés

100 - Kevin Paredes (États-Unis, Wolfsbourg). Note Golden Boy : 59,1



99 - Lucas Netz (Allemagne, Borussia Moenchengladbach). Note Golden Boy : 59,9



98 - Carney Chukwuemeka (Angleterre, Chelsea). Note Golden Boy : 60,1



97 - Matias Soulé (Argentine, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 61,3



96 - Maximo Perrone (Argentine, Manchester City). Note Golden Boy : 62,0



95 - Lewis Hall (Angleterre, Chelsea). Note Golden Boy : 62,5



94 - Ousmane Diomandé (Côte d’Ivoire, Sporting Lisbonne). Note Golden Boy : 62,5



93 - Désiré Doué (France, Rennes). Note Golden Boy : 62,8



92 - Samuel Iling Jr. (Angleterre, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 62,9



91 - Mohamed-Ali Cho (France, Real Sociedad). Note Golden Boy : 62,9



90 - Odin Holm (Norvège, Valerenga). Note Golden Boy : 62,9



89 - Valentin Carboni (Argentine, Inter Milan). Note Golden Boy : 62,9



88 - Arsen Zakharyan (Russie, Dynamo Moscou). Note Golden Boy : 63,0



87 - Kevin Jesus Kelsy (Venezuela, Shakhtar Donetsk). Note Golden Boy : 63,1



86 - Facundo Buonanotte (Argentine, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 63,2



85 - Habib Diarra (France, Strasbourg). Note Golden Boy : 63,3



84 - Luka Stojkovic (Croatie, NK Lokomotiva Zagreb). Note Golden Boy : 63,8



83 - Tobias Slotsager (Danemark, Odense Boldklub). Note Golden Boy : 63,9



82 - Ervin Omic (Autriche, Wolfsberger). Note Golden Boy : 63,9



81 - Alexander Busch (Danemark, Silkeborg). Note Golden Boy : 63,9



80 - Isaak Touré (France, Auxerre). Note Golden Boy : 63,9



79 - Kacper Kozlowski (Pologne, Vitesse). Note Golden Boy : 64,0



78 - Arda Guler (Türkiye, Fenerbahçe). Note Golden Boy : 64,3



77 - Marcus Baggesen (Danemark, IFK Norrköping). Note Golden Boy : 64,4



76 - Mathias Lovik (Norvège, Molde). Note Golden Boy : 64,5



74 - Tim Oermann (Allemagne, Wolfsberger). Note Golden Boy : 64,6



73 - Otto Rosengren (Suède, Mjallby). Note Golden Boy : 64,8



72 - Filip Sidklev (Suède, IF Brommapojkarna). Note Golden Boy : 64,8



71 - Noah Persson (Suède, Young Boys). Note Golden Boy : 65,1



70 - Wilfried Gnonto (Italie, Leeds). Note Golden Boy : 65,1



69 - Oscar Gloukh (Israël, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 65,2



68 - Victor Lind (Danemark, IFK Norrköping). Note Golden Boy : 65,3



67 - Roméo Lavia (Belgique, Southampton). Note Golden Boy : 65,5



66 - Elye Sepe Wahi (France, Montpellier). Note Golden Boy : 65,6



65 - Yossoufa Moukoko (Allemagne, Borussia Dortmund). Note Golden Boy : 65,7



64 - Lucas Boel Hey (Danemark, Lyngby BK). Note Golden Boy : 65,8



63 - Viktor Melekhin (Russie, Rostov). Note Golden Boy : 66,1



62 - João Neves (Portugal, Benfica). Note Golden Boy : 66,1



61 - Petar Ratkov (Serbie, Backa Topola). Note Golden Boy : 66,3



60 - Tommaso Baldanzi (Italie, Empoli). Note Golden Boy : 66,5



59 - Christopher Bonsu Baah (Ghana, Sarpsborg). Note Golden Boy : 66,6



58 - Johan Bangsbo (Suède, Göteborg). Note Golden Boy : 66,8



57 - Sael Kumbedi Nseke (France, Lyon). Note Golden Boy : 66,9



56 - Valdemar Lund Jensen (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 67,0



55 - Aurele Amenda (Suisse, Young Boys). Note Golden Boy : 67,1



54 - Maksym Dyachuk (Ukraine, Dynamo Kiev). Note Golden Boy : 67,2



53 - William Clem (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 67,3



52 - Stefan Lekovic (Serbie, Red Star). Note Golden Boy : 67,3



51 - Lesley Ugochukwu (France, Rennes). Note Golden Boy : 67,7



50 - Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (Islande, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 68,2



49 - El Chadaille Bitshiabu (France, PSG). Note Golden Boy : 68,4



48 - Julio Cesar Enciso (Paraguay, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 68,8



47 - Christos Zafeiris (Norvège, Slavia Prague). Note Golden Boy : 68,9



46 - Veljko Ilic (Serbie, Backa Topola). Note Golden Boy : 69,0



45 - Andy Alune Diouf (France, Bâle). Note Golden Boy : 69,4



44 - Evan Ferguson (Irlande, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 69,5



43 - Pavlo Isenko (Ukraine, Vorskla Poltava). Note Golden Boy : 69,6



42 - Bilal El Khannous (Marcco, Genk). Note Golden Boy : 69,8



41 - Amane Romeo (Côte d’Ivoire, BK Hacken). Note Golden Boy : 69,9



40 - Fabio Miretti (Italie, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 70,6



39 - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Angleterre, Borussia Dortmund). Note Golden Boy : 70,7



38 - Maurits Kjaergaard (Danemark, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 70,8



37 - Matija Frigan (Croatie, Rijeka). Note Golden Boy : 70,8



36 - Hugo Larsson (Suède, Malmoe). Note Golden Boy : 71,3



35 - Ariel Mosor (Pologne, Piast Gliwice). Note Golden Boy : 71,4



34 - Robert Renan (Russie, Zénith Saint-Pétersbourg). Note Golden Boy : 71,5



33 - Oleksandr Saputin (Ukraine, Zorya Lugansk). Note Golden Boy : 71,9



32 - Alejandro Garnacho (Argentine, Manchester United). Note Golden Boy : 72,3



31 - Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich). Note Golden Boy : 72,5



30 - Johan Bakayoko (Belgique, PSV Eindhoven). Note Golden Boy : 72,9



29 - Bjorn Meijer (Pays-Bas, Bruges). Note Golden Boy : 73,2



28 - Zeno Debast (Belgique, Anderlecht). Note Golden Boy : 73,9



27 - Ismaël Doukouré (France, Strasbourg). Note Golden Boy : 74,3



26 - Ernest Nuamah (Ghana, Nordsjaelland). Note Golden Boy : 74,6



25 - Martin Vitik (République tchèque, Sparta Prague). Note Golden Boy : 74,6



24 - Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, PSG). Note Golden Boy : 75,3



23 - Levi Colwill (Angleterre, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 75,7



22 - Martin Baturina (Croatie, Dinamo Zagreb). Note Golden Boy : 75,7



21 - Stefan Bajcetic (Espagne, Liverpool). Note Golden Boy : 76,2



20 - Elias Jelert (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 76,7



19 - Emanuel Emegha (Pays-Bas, Sturm Graz). Note Golden Boy : 77,2



18 - Arnau Martinez (Espagne, Gérone). Note Golden Boy : 77,3



17 - Rico Lewis (Angleterre, Manchester City). Note Golden Boy : 77,4



16 - Rasmus Hojlund (Danemark, Atalanta). Note Golden Boy : 78,4



15 - Milos Kerkez (Hongrie, AZ Alkmaar). Note Golden Boy : 78,5



14 - Harvey Elliott (Angleterre, Liverpool). Note Golden Boy : 78,7



13 - Ryan Cherki (France, Lyon). Note Golden Boy : 78,8



12 - Arthur Vermeeren (Belgique, Anvers). Note Golden Boy : 80,0



11 - Lucas Gourna-Douath (France, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 80,2



10 - Giorgio Scalvani (Italie, Atalanta). Note Golden Boy : 80,4



9 - Devyne Rensch (Pays-Bas, Ajax). Note Golden Boy : 80,6



8 - Benjamin Sesko (Slovénie, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 80,7



7 - Florian Wirtz (Allemagne, Bayer Leverkusen). Note Golden Boy : 83,7



6 - Xavi Simons (Pays-Bas, PSV Eindhoven). Note Golden Boy : 87,0



5 - Alejandro Balde (Espagne, Barcelone). Note Golden Boy : 87,8



4 - Antonio Silva (Portugal, Benfica). Note Golden Boy : 91,6



3 - Gavi (Espagne, Barcelone). Note Golden Boy : 93,0



2 - Jude Bellingham (Angleterre, Real Madrid). Note Golden Boy : 95,0



1 - Jamal Musiala (Allemagne, Bayern Munich). Note Golden Boy : 98,3