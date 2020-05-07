Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Bundesliga: la reprise fixée le 15 mai... voici le calendrier



La date de reprise du championnat d’Allemagne de football, interrompu en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus, a été fixée au 15 mai, a indiqué mercredi la Ligue allemand (DFL) à l’agence sportive SID.

En attendant voici  calendrier de la reprise:

Samedi 16 mai 
15h30 : B.Dortmund - Schalke 04
15h30 : Leipzig - Fribourg
15h30 : Hoffenheim - Hertha Berlin
15h30 : Fortuna Düsseldorf - Paderborn
18h30 : Eintracht Francforf - M'Gladbach

Dimanche 17 mai
15h30 : Cologne - Mayence
18h00 : Union Berlin - Bayern Munich

Lundi 18 mai
Werder Brême - Bayer Leverkusen
Fana CiSSE

Jeudi 7 Mai 2020 - 13:07



