Bundesliga: la reprise fixée le 15 mai... voici le calendrier

La date de reprise du championnat d’Allemagne de football, interrompu en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus, a été fixée au 15 mai, a indiqué mercredi la Ligue allemand (DFL) à l’agence sportive SID.
En attendant voici calendrier de la reprise:
Samedi 16 mai
15h30 : B.Dortmund - Schalke 04
15h30 : Leipzig - Fribourg
15h30 : Hoffenheim - Hertha Berlin
15h30 : Fortuna Düsseldorf - Paderborn
18h30 : Eintracht Francforf - M'Gladbach
Dimanche 17 mai
15h30 : Cologne - Mayence
18h00 : Union Berlin - Bayern Munich
Lundi 18 mai
Werder Brême - Bayer Leverkusen
