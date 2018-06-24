Stats Sénégal-Japon (2-2) : Les "Lions" dominés dans la possession

Première mi-temps,le Japon remporte possession avec 57%
En fin de match c'est 54% en faveur du japon contre 46% pour le Sénégal
Key stats:— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 24 juin 2018
👉 #SEN have now scored in six of their seven #WorldCup matches
👉 #JPN have scored in the opening two matches of a #WorldCup for only the second time (the last time - 2002) #JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/EWSGzV9CQS
Today's draw means that if #POL or #COL lose in today's final game, they will be eliminated from the #WorldCup tonight...#JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/cOMwC5gCic— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 24 juin 2018