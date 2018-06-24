PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
feeds/
Newsletter
http://www.pressafrik.com/m
Page Meteo

Stats Sénégal-Japon (2-2) : Les "Lions" dominés dans la possession

Aussi bien en première période qu'en deuxième, le Japon a dominé le Sénégal dans la possession. Les "Lions" ont, la plupart du temps, couru derrière le ballon. La faute à un déficit de milieu offensif capable de faire la relation avec l'attaque.



Stats Sénégal-Japon (2-2) : Les "Lions" dominés dans la possession
Première mi-temps,le Japon remporte possession avec 57% En fin de match c'est 54% en faveur du japon contre 46% pour le Sénégal
Autres articles

AYOBA FAYE

Dimanche 24 Juin 2018 - 19:53



Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Auteurs

Matar SENE

Rédacteur

Ousmane Demba KANE

Red-chef adj

Mme Nafy DIOP FAYE

Admin et Commerciale

Ayoba FAYE

Rédacteur en chef

Jean Louis DJIBA

Ibrahima Guindo

Aminata DIOUF

Ndiaga DIOUF

Conseiller du Dir Pub et Médiateur de la Rédaction

Ibrahima Mansaly

Ibrahima Lissa FAYE

Directeur de Publication
http://www.pressafrik.com/admin/blogs/?def_tab=1
       
Copyright 2010. Tous droits réservés au Numérique Stratégies Communication NSC).
Charte juridique ddu site www.pressafrik.com .
RSS Syndication