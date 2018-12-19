Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Officiel ! L'ancien attaquant Solskjaer remplace Mourinhio sur le banc Manchester United



Officiel ! L'ancien attaquant Solskjaer remplace Mourinhio sur le banc Manchester United
Manchester United a officialisé ce mercredi matin l'arrivée d'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer à la tête de son équipe première comme entraîneur intérimaire. Il remplace José Mourinho limogé mardi.

Comme attendu, le Norvégien Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (45 ans) a été nommé ce mercredi matin entraîneur intérimaire de Manchester United jusqu'à la fin de la saison.
AYOBA FAYE

Mercredi 19 Décembre 2018 - 10:29



