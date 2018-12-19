Officiel ! L'ancien attaquant Solskjaer remplace Mourinhio sur le banc Manchester United

Manchester United a officialisé ce mercredi matin l'arrivée d'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer à la tête de son équipe première comme entraîneur intérimaire. Il remplace José Mourinho limogé mardi.
Comme attendu, le Norvégien Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (45 ans) a été nommé ce mercredi matin entraîneur intérimaire de Manchester United jusqu'à la fin de la saison.
We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 19 décembre 2018
He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC
