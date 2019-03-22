(Photos) Une semaine après l’attaque terroriste, elles ont décidé de mettre la voile en hommage aux victimes de la Nouvelle-Zélande

Supporting my Muslim sisters and brothers today as we come together @WaitemataDHB to show our aroha and ongoing support for #Christchurch #kiakaha #headscarfforharmony #weareone #TheyAreUs pic.twitter.com/xrEcgrxnvV
— Tamzin Brott (@TamzinBrott) 22 mars 2019
I stand with my Muslim sisters and brothers ✌🏼❤️#headscarfforharmony pic.twitter.com/byEAO7zST5
— Christina 🌱🐋 (@gingeezus) 22 mars 2019
Wearing a headscarf to uni as a show of support and solidarity with the many Muslim women who are routinely harassed for the act of following their faith. I will work hard to help raise up your voices in any way I can #HeadScarfforHarmony #scarvesinsolidarity #TheyAreUs pic.twitter.com/jIxaklYOBq
— Kate Mills Workman (@MillsWorkman) 21 mars 2019
