Connectez-vous S'inscrire
PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
tags/
Newsletter
http://www.pressafrik.com/m
Page Meteo

(Photos) Une semaine après l’attaque terroriste, elles ont décidé de mettre la voile en hommage aux victimes de la Nouvelle-Zélande

Un geste symbolique, pour soutenir la communauté musulmane meurtrie par les attentats de Christchurch. Des Néo-Zélandaises se sont photographiées voilées, vendredi 22 mars, et ont diffusé la photo sous le mot d'ordre "un voile pour l'harmonie". Une initiative dans la lignée de celle de la Première ministre Jacinda Ardern, qui portait un voile noir lors de ses rencontres avec des membres de la communauté musulmane après l'attaque.
Il y a une semaine, l'australien Brenton Tarrant avait ouvert le feu dans deux mosquées de la ville, tuant 50 personnes.



(Photos) Une semaine après l’attaque terroriste, elles ont décidé de mettre la voile en hommage aux victimes de la Nouvelle-Zélande

(Photos) Une semaine après l’attaque terroriste, elles ont décidé de mettre la voile en hommage aux victimes de la Nouvelle-Zélande


Fana CiSSE

Vendredi 22 Mars 2019 - 11:07



Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Auteurs

Fana Cissé (Stagiaire)

Ousmane Demba KANE

Mme Nafy DIOP FAYE

Admin et Commerciale

Ayoba FAYE

Rédacteur en chef

Jean Louis DJIBA

Ibrahima Guindo

Aminata DIOUF

Salif Sakhanokho

Ndiaga DIOUF

Conseiller du Dir Pub et Médiateur de la Rédaction

Ibrahima Mansaly

http://www.pressafrik.com/admin/blogs/?def_tab=1
       
Copyright 2019. Tous droits réservés au Groupe PressTal et Services (GPS - SUARL).
Charte juridique ddu site www.pressafrik.com .
RSS Syndication