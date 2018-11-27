Connectez-vous S'inscrire
PRESSAFRIK.COM , L'info dans toute sa diversité (Liberté - Professionnalisme - Crédibilité)
Sadio Mané est bien dans le groupe de Liverpool pour affronter le PSG

Annoncé incertain pour le match décisif contre le Paris Saint-Germain, ce mercredi 28 novembre 2018, l'international sénégalais Sadio Mané est bien dans le groupe de Jurgen Klopp pour le voyage à Paris. Le club a publié sur son compte Twitter que le natif de Bambali et son coéquipier Gomez étaient aptes pour le match de Ligue des champions.




AYOBA FAYE

Mardi 27 Novembre 2018 - 18:05



