Sadio Mané est bien dans le groupe de Liverpool pour affronter le PSG

Sadio Mane and @J_Gomez97 both available for #PSGLFC! 🙌#UCL https://t.co/SqwMjdGyh9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 27 novembre 2018
Autres articles
-
Cameroun/Egypte : Issa Hayatou condamné à payer 24,5 millions d’euros
-
Promu coach du FC Sochaux, Omar Daf prend ses distances avec la Tanière
-
Classement des top buteurs européens : Impossible de détrôner Mbaye Diagne !
-
L'humilité évidente de Sadio Mané, nommé pour le trophée BBC du footballeur africain 2018
-
#CAN2019 : le retrait de l’organisation au Cameroun réclamé