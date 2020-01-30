La femme de Kobe Bryant s'exprime pour la première fois après la mort de son mari

Trois jours après la mort du basketteur Kobe Bryant dans un accident d'hélicoptère, sa femme Vanessa Bryant s'est exprimée pour la première fois ce mercredi 29 janvier. Sur Instagram, la veuve du basketteur a posté une photo de sa famille, assortie d'un long message dans lequel elle remercie chaleureusement "les millions de personnes qui nous ont témoigné leur soutien et leur amour en ces temps terribles.""Merci pour toutes ces prières. Nous en avons besoin. Nous sommes complètement dévastés par la perte brutale de mon mari adoré, Kobe — l'incroyable père de nos enfants — et ma si belle et si gentille Gianna, une fille géniale, aimante, compréhensive, une sœur incroyable pour Natalie, Bianka et Capri", écrit Vanessa Bryant. "Les mots ne suffisent pas à décrire notre peine en ce moment. Je me réconforte en pensant que Kobe et Gigi savaient tous les deux à quel point ils étaient aimés. (…) Je ne sais pas ce que la vie nous réserve aujourd'hui, et il est impossible d'imaginer la vie sans eux. Mais nous nous réveillons chaque jour, en essayant d'avancer parce que Kobe et notre petite fille Gigi éclairent notre chemin. J'aimerai pouvoir les serrer contre moi, les embrasser et les bénir.Les avoir ici avec nous, pour toujours." Alors que 7 autres personnes, dont le pilote, ont péri dans l'accident, Vanessa Bryant a annoncé la mise en place d'un fonds "The Mamba on Three" pour "aider à soutenir les autres familles affectées par cette tragédie". Vanessa Bryant a épousé le basketteur en 2001, alors qu'elle avait 18 ans. Le couple a eu quatre enfants, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka et Capri.